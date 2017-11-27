The 12 best prog drummers in the world right now

The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best prog drummers of 2017. First up we have Roger Waters’ drummer Joey Waronker...

2017 highlight: Ex-Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters took his Us + Them tour around the world in 2017 (and will continue to dazzle audiences well into 2018). Holding things down from the back was Joey Waronker, performing everything from classic Floyd tracks, to music from Waters’ newest album Is This The Life We Really Want?, which Waronker also played drums on.

