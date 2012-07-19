Interview: Geddy Lee talks Rush's Clockwork Angels, track-by-track

“This was written at the same time as the first two songs and originally Clockwork Angels began as the soundscape that Alex had written on his own. He’d put together this really kind of wonderful synthesized/guitar/bass instrumental and sent it to each of us just for fun. It was something he was fiddling around and playing with on his computer and I really loved it.

“Once I’d heard it I said, 'Well can I play around with this as a vocal melody?' and he said ‘Sure’, so I messed about with it and the two of us added some power to it, took it from being such an atmospheric thing into more of a rock song. Of course the lyrics for that song were so imaginative that it really helped inspire the vocal melody.

“We’ve really developed and focussed on a part of our writing style - the theme change. It seems to suit us because so much of our music is sort of musical storytelling that we love to have that dynamic change of theme from one time signature or one feel going quickly into another. We’ve practiced that for twenty albums now and we’re finally starting to get it down!”