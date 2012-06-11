Interview: producer Nick Raskulinecz on Rush's Clockwork Angels

“Just talking about this song chokes me up. It’s got the spirit of the ‘60s and ‘70s, a real purity to it. The song didn’t exist until we were in the studio – there was no demo of it. Geddy was in the writing room, playing guitar, and Alex came in and picked up the bass. So the song was written with the two of them playing what aren’t their main instruments.

“It’s probably what gives it such a different feel. I tried to get the two of them to switch for the tracking – Alex on bass and Geddy on guitar – but they decided to stick to their designated instruments.

“The tune is so big, it’s got such bounce and swing, but it took some effort. The guitar part in the verse was probably the hardest thing on the record for us to find. Alex had some difficulty playing the part Geddy had written – it was great, but it didn’t feel right to him. He had to search for the right part, and it took all day with me going, ‘Nope, that’s not it… Nope, that’s not it.’ Finally, he stumbled onto a picking figure, and Geddy and I just stood up and went, ‘That’s it! That’s the part.’ The tune came together real fast after that.

“It’s a very melancholy song. It’s almost mournful but in a positive way. [sings] ‘All I know is that sometimes the truth is contrary/ everything in life you thought you knew…’

“I think the song is about trust. See, the Wreckers were people who would make fake lighthouses on the coasts and the shores, and they would guide merchant ships into rocky waters in order to wreck them so that they could plunder the ships.”