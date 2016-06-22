Round table: Whitesnake and Black Star Riders on the ultimate rock guitar and what makes a great solo

We collar Scott Gorham and Damon Johnson of Black Star Riders, plus Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake, to discuss such weighty matters as how much to drink before taking the stage, the essence of a great solo, the sacrilege of a Floyd-equipped Les Paul and the demise of the stack…

You wait all afternoon for one multi-platinum hard-rock guitarist to arrive - then four show up at once. Given the muddle of a typical backstage itinerary, our plan to assemble the six-string contingent of Whitesnake and Black Star Riders for a rock ’n’ roll summit at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena always seemed like a pipe dream. Now, as the four men swagger into the room, we have to work hard to silence our inner hyperventilating fanboy.

This is more guitar heroes than a brain can compute, more hair than one venue can handle

There's Damon Johnson: the ice-cool gunslinger who served in Brother Cane and Alice Cooper before taking the Riders gig. There's Reb Beach: the affable virtuoso whose blurry fingers have torn it up in Dokken, Winger and Whitesnake.

Don’t forget his wingman Joel Hoekstra (even if he largely spends the interview noodling distractedly on an unplugged Les Paul). And budge up for Scott Gorham: the ex-Thin Lizzy legend and conference silverback, who sparks an e-cigarette and commands the conversation every time he chimes in with his dry war-stories.

So, from the state of rock guitar to the demise of the mighty stack amp, Guitarist is ready to lob in a fistful of conversational hand grenades to be batted around by our four veterans. This might get loud…

Welcome, gentlemen. How’s the tour?

Reb Beach: “It’s great to see people rocking out there, and older people bringing their kids. I remember my first concert, and once in a while you’ll see a kid out there going, ‘Dad, I want to do that…’”

Scott Gorham: “Or, ‘Dad, this sucks…!’”

For the benefit of someone who has never done it, how does it feel to thrash an electric guitar in a venue this big?

SG: “Hmm. How can I explain it? It’s like caressing a woman. Better than sex? Well, it’s two different kinds of ejaculation.”

Damon Johnson: “Scott and I love the fact that Whitesnake and Leppard have this big ramp that goes out into the crowd. We don’t ever get to do stages like that, so we’ll give each other a wink on some harmony parts, and we both go walking out.”

RB: “It’s called an ‘ego ramp’ - but don’t say that to David [Coverdale]. He’ll tell you: ‘It’s not an ego ramp! It’s a thrust!’ It’s very different playing a packed club, where the people are right up against you, and an auditorium, where you only see the first few rows. In one, you feel like a major rock star and in the other, you feel like you’re really in tune with an audience.”

