Joel Hoekstra talks new album Dying To Live

Even before you get to his more recent endeavours rocking world arena stages in Whitesnake, Joel Hoekstra’s curriculum vitae reads pretty damn impressive. He’s summoned the arctic winds in Trans-Siberian Orchestra, unleashed his inner guitar god in Rock Of Ages, covered Mick Jones in Foreigner, played for Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, recorded with Evanescence songstress Amy Lee… you get the picture.

It certainly gives the impression that there’s little the New York-based gunslinger can’t do… and new album Dying To Live looks set to only further that. The 11 tracks that make up the debut offering from Joel Hoekstra’s 13 boast skyscraping melodies, herculean hooks and staggeringly inventive guitar work. It’s a far cry from the shredaholic widdlefest these kinds of projects often turn out to be and, if anything, the true magic of the music lies in the heart of the actual songs themselves.

“I really tried to avoid any wankage across the board,” laughs Hoekstra, calling from Tulsa, Oklahoma as Whitesnake’s crew begin loading into The Joint where the classic rockers will be headlining later tonight.

“Despite the fact that everyone playing on the record had some serious chops, it was really about the songs for me. I mean, there are solos but hopefully no point where the listener’s like, ‘Okay, this guitar player has gone on for three minutes now!’ I tried to make it about great musicians playing great songs.”