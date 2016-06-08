Def Leppard talk wild tours, guitar playing style and coping with Hysteria

Is the story about Mutt recording individual strings in the 80s really true?

Phil: “Well, that was the ‘I gotta know tonight’ part from the song Hysteria. Mutt said, ‘Let’s make it so it’s got this unique sound, nothing arpeggiated at all.’ My friend walked in and he thought we were fucking nuts.

“We’d do it on other parts, like the distorted part from Too Late For Love, for more clarity. But it was only the odd section. We didn’t record the whole thing like that!”

Leppard have a reputation for loading songs with guitar tracks: do you think that’s justified?

Viv: “How many guitar tracks go on a Leppard tune? More than I can count on my hands. But it’s not the same on every song. You take a song like Man Enough: there’s barely any guitars on that. Other songs, like Let’s Go, there’d be a load of guitars.”

Phil: “What was great about this album is that we knew when to stop. This was the first album we’ve done where we didn’t get confused in the studio. It was different when Mutt was recording us, because he was a genius, and he’d go, ‘Okay, let’s try this’ - and it usually worked.”

Would you say you can tell who’s playing what on this album?

Viv: “Oh, very much so. People talk about amps and pedals: that’s a load of bumph. If we’re in the studio, and I have an idea, and Phil’s Jackson happens to be handy, I pick it up and it sounds like me. When he picks up my Les Paul, it sounds like Phil.

“It’s all in your hands. It’s in the angle of attack with the pick. It’s all innate to you and how you approach the instrument. And we approach them very differently. Phil is a very aggressive right-hand player. He articulates with his right hand. I very rarely do. I play much more legato, and with my left hand. Hammer-ons and pull-offs do a lot of the work.”

Phil: “The downside to being so aggressive is that I commit so much, that if I make a fuck-up, it’s glaringly obvious. I’ve got a slow vibrato, and I use three fingers to bend, almost like a stent.”

Viv: “I’m very heavy with my right hand, which is why I don’t articulate every note. I’m palm-muting a lot more than Phil. My first two guitar heroes that I seriously studied were Rory Gallagher and Gary Moore, and they were both very heavy with the right hand. Like, I got the pinch harmonic thing from Rory, and now, sometimes, I really have to consciously try not to do it.”