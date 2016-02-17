Def Leppard and Last In Line's Vivian Campbell: my top 5 tips for guitarists

On 23 January 2016, Last In Line drummer Vinny Appice posted a statement confirming the tragic death of his bandmate Jimmy Bain. The fact that the pair – who played together in the early, classic line-up of the Dio band with guitarist Vivian Campbell – had reconnected almost three decades since their original stint together is especially heartbreaking.

The Scottish bass player’s passing came just weeks before the release of Last In Line’s debut album, Heavy Crown, leaving the band’s future in question. Just before Christmas, we spoke to Vivian Campbell about how excited he was about the old/new project…

“We only have a short window of time to tour this record,” said the Belfast-born guitarist. “Mainly March, April and May while [other band] Def Leppard are dormant. I really want to play more shows with Last In Line. That’s really important to me because I believe in this record.

“The sound of a band comes from the chemistry of the individuals; that’s why those early Dio records sounded so great. Obviously Ronnie James Dio was a very iconic singer, his name was the band, but we created those records as a unit – four different people working together to the same goal.”

The tensions that grew between Dio and Campbell – eventually forcing his exit in 1986 – have been well documented, but the guitarist was quick to point out that he’s eventually found peace with his part in the Dio band history…

“It was unfortunate that by the time we got to the third record the mood had changed,” he continues.

We have every right to play that music and celebrate it

“Wendy Dio [Ronnie’s ex-wife and manager] never wanted it to be a band and drove a wedge between him and the rest of us. History has proven that was a foolish choice.

“It’s taken me a long time to reclaim ownership of this, but it left such a bad taste in my mouth. The way I was fired and the way they portrayed me as someone that turned their back on the band. I didn’t want to leave, I was fired in the middle of a tour.

“So I didn’t listen to those records for decades. I wanted nothing to do with Dio. And maybe it’s because Ronnie passed away… the fact he was no longer here allowed me to reconnect with Jimmy and Vinny. I realised that it’s as much our heritage as it was his. We have every right to play that music and celebrate it.”

Last In Line’s debut album Heavy Crown is released by Frontiers Music SRL on Friday 19 February. The band features three original DIO founding members Vivian Campbell (guitar), Vinny Appice (drums), Jimmy Bain (bass), and Andrew Freeman (lead vocals). Official website: www.lastinlineofficial.com

