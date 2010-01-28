Rotosound launches Double Decker Rotos string sets

PRESS RELEASE: Rotosound's best selling R9 and R10 Rotos nickel on steel guitar strings are now available in superb value twin set packaging.

Called 'Double Deckers' the new packs of Rotos offer greater value for money and are up to 20 percent cheaper than buying two single sets.

Rotos are used by many of the world's top artists ranging from Guthrie Govan to Franz Ferdinand; they are the first choice guitar strings for amateurs and professionals alike.

With a brilliance in tone, Rotos are made using the finest quality nickel on steel and manufactured with the strictest of quality control to ensure consistency, strength and durability.

The new double decker packs are coded R9-2 and R10-2 and reduce packaging by approx 70 percent compared to buying two separate packs. They will be available in the shops from March 2010.

For more information, visit www.rotosound.com

Information taken from official press release

