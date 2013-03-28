Rolling Stones to play Glastonbury 2013

After much speculation it's been confirmed that the Rolling Stones will perform at Glastonbury 2013. The veteran rock band will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night.

Having celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2012 the Stones will now fill in one of the few blanks on their celebrated CV by playing the Worthy Farm festival, joining fellow bill-toppers Arctic Monkeys (Friday) and Mumford & Sons (Sunday).

The Guardian quotes Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis as saying: "It is about as big a coup as we ever thought would be possible. It is something we never thought we'd be able to pull off - a dream booking. We've tried or talked about getting the Rolling Stones to play Glastonbury throughout my entire life - I can't remember a year it hasn't been wished upon."

Mick Jagger was similarly but more succinctly enthused at the announcement, tweeting: "Can't wait to play Glastonbury. I have my wellies and my yurt."

The Glastonbury 2013 line-up has now been released on the festival's website. The event takes place on 28-30 June and is sold out.