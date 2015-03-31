Rig tour: Interpol

Most bands who helped to define an era have typically struggled to maintain the momentum of their early career as trends have evolved. Not so for Interpol.

The well-cut New York dandies burst onto the indie scene with the sprawling, maudlin art-rock masterpieces Turn On The Bright Lights (2002) and Antics (2004), two all-consuming collections of icy, staccato riffing and lost-in-the-void melancholia, which inspired an explosion of indie-pop acts to take the band’s edgy aesthetic and dilute it into something more commercial.

Having long since outgrown the lazy Joy Division comparisons that were prevalent upon their breakthrough, Interpol have remained fiercely relevant. Last year’s El Pintor, their fifth album (and their best since Antics), ranked high on many end-of-year lists.

Although the overdriven, reverb-drenched guitar interplay of Daniel Kessler and vocalist Paul Banks has been intrinsic to their noirish atmospherics, El Pintor also saw the latter assume bass-writing duties following the departure of enigmatic four-stringer Carlos Dengler.

We embraced a rare opportunity with both maestros to detail the gear behind their distinctive, exquisite sounds, from tried and trusted Les Paul Customs to big, dirty reverbs...