RGT announce 2012 Guitar Tutors Conference

Billed as 'The event of the year for guitar teachers', the 2012 Registry of Guitar Tutors (RGT) Annual Guitar Tutors Conference will be held on Sunday 9 September at the University of West London.

The conference marks the 20th anniversary of the formation of RGT, and will have the theme of 'Improve and Expand Your Teaching'. There will be a very extensive programme of 16 seminars by top music educators. Teaching-related sessions include:

• A Teacher's Life - how to cope with the issues that can confront guitar teachers

• Earn More From Teaching

• Using Creativity in Lessons

• Setting Up A Guitar Teaching Business

• Teaching Diplomas

• Teaching Jazz Guitar

• Ukulele for Guitar Tutors

• Teaching Improvisation

In addition, there will be a range of seminars designed for teachers who want to learn more about how best to prepare their students for RGT exams, including Performance Awards, Rock Guitar Grades, Acoustic Guitar Grades, Electric Guitar Grades and Jazz Guitar Diplomas. There will also be seminars focusing on playing techniques, including Advanced Blues Guitar, Classical Guitar and Rock Guitar by legendary session guitarist Hugh Burns.

All guitar teachers, as well as those interested in starting to teach, are welcome, but attendance is by advanced booking only. The cost for the entire event is £47 or (£39 for RGT members). Bookings can be made via www.RGT.org or 01424 222222.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit RGT

