Reverend triggers optic interruption with Jenn Wasner signature guitar

You may not be familiar with the work of Jenn Wasner, but her playing with indie outfits Wye Oak and Flock Of Dimes is full of understated yet tricksy guitar playing, and US guitar maker du jour Reverend has honoured her with one distinctive signature guitar model indeed.

Most notably, the JW-1 features a mesmerising Optic Interruption graphic finish, which matches Wasner's onstage wear, designed by Baltimore textile artist April Camlin.

Elsewhere, the korina-bodied guitar features a bass contour control for tweaking pickup sounds, a 25.5" scale maple neck with rosewood fingerboard and locking tuners, plus a pair of Classic H humbuckers.

If you want to make an impression at your next gig, you know where to turn. The Reverend Jenn Wasner Signature model is available now for $1,199.

Wasner is the latest in a line of Reverend signature artists, which includes Smashing Pumpkins main man Billy Corgan, who announced the BC-1 back in January.