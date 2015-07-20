RemoFinger provides wireless foot control of your iPad without MIDI

Controlling music-making apps such as GarageBand and AmpliTube used to mean MIDI, but the Wifo RemoFinger ditches the protocol in favour of its own Touch Pointer tech.

Using the RemoFinger's device cradle, up to four of Wifo's Touch Pointers can be attached to your device's screen, which are each assigned to a footswitch on the wireless floor pedal unit.

This allows users to turn stompboxes on and off, select presets or start and stop recording without touching their device's screen, and can be used to turn music score pages backwards or forwards, too.

The RemoFinger is compatible with most touchscreen devices on iOS and Android - for more info, watch the video above and check out the Kickstarter campaign.