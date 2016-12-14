PRS unveils final Private Stock Guitar of the Month, the Ziricote Hollowbody II Piezo

PRS is seeing out its 2016 Private Stock Guitar of the Month program with the Ziricote Hollowbody II Piezo.
Celebrating "the beauty and artistry of nature", the final GOM features a number of unique appointments, including winter wildlife and 'Winter Egrets' fingerboard inlays, plus a headstock veneer comprising solid white, gold and black lip mother-of-pearl and black corian, as well as mother-of-pearl 'December' engraved banner.
The guitar's woods are rare, too, with a ziricote body, top, neck and fingerboard, while the model's P-90 treble and bass pickups feature birds-eye maple covers. As the name suggests, the PRS/LR Baggs' Piezo System is also onboard.
As always, these guitars are extremely limited, and just 12 will be available worldwide. Head over to PRS Guitars for more details.
Take a look at some of PRS's previous Guitar of the Month offerings:
- PRS reveals mosaic bird-inlayed Singlecut McCarty 594 guitar
- PRS unveils luxurious Lotus Knot Custom 24 guitar
- PRS strikes gold with highly limited 24-fret McCarty Singlecut Trem guitar
- PRS extends Custom 24 range with Private Stock 8-string
- PRS lifts the lid on lavish Private Stock Grainger 5 Fretless Bass