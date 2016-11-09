More

PRS reveals mosaic bird-inlayed Singlecut McCarty 594 guitar

By

November's guitar of the month part of highly limited run

PRS has announced the latest in its line of achingly desirable Guitars of the Month, the Singlecut McCarty 594.

November's GOM is a response to artist requests for a Singlecut version of the traditionally double-cut McCarty 594, and comes complete with a host of custom touches, including Mosaic bird fingerboard inlays, Mosaic Private Stock Eagle with November engraved headstock banner and Faded Royal Blue Smoked Burst high-gloss nitro finish.

Elsewhere, the guitar's packing the McCarty's trademark 24.594" scale length, curly maple top on swamp ash body, curly maple Pattern Vintage neck and coil-splittable 58/15 LT humbuckers.

Just 20 of these beauties will be made, and although we don't have a accurate price for you, we'd estimate at least $10,000.

