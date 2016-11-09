PRS reveals mosaic bird-inlayed Singlecut McCarty 594 guitar

PRS has announced the latest in its line of achingly desirable Guitars of the Month, the Singlecut McCarty 594.

November's GOM is a response to artist requests for a Singlecut version of the traditionally double-cut McCarty 594, and comes complete with a host of custom touches, including Mosaic bird fingerboard inlays, Mosaic Private Stock Eagle with November engraved headstock banner and Faded Royal Blue Smoked Burst high-gloss nitro finish.

Elsewhere, the guitar's packing the McCarty's trademark 24.594" scale length, curly maple top on swamp ash body, curly maple Pattern Vintage neck and coil-splittable 58/15 LT humbuckers.

Just 20 of these beauties will be made, and although we don't have a accurate price for you, we'd estimate at least $10,000.

