PRS releases UK-only PRS Bernie Marsden SE 53/10

PRS has revealed a new Bernie Marsden signature model, the PRS SE Bernie Marsden 53/10 Ltd, to be released in the UK only.

The new signture features a pickup upgrade in the form of a pair of 53/10 humbuckers, and will be strictly limited to 50 models. Check out the official launch video below, and for more information visit the official PRS website.

PRS press release

Headline Music Ltd has revealed a new, UK-exclusive version of the PRS SE Bernie Marsden signature model, featuring exciting upgrades to one of PRS's best-loved SE models.

The SE Bernie Marsden 53/10 Ltd - of which only 50 models will be produced - sees a pair of stunning PRS 53/10 humbuckers installed in the single cutaway guitar, teamed with a push/pull tone control. The pickup upgrade and coiltap significantly enhance what has already been hailed as a truly great, vintage-toned guitar.

The 53/10s and new tone control complement the SE Bernie Marsden's exemplary spec which includes thick mahogany body, carved maple/flamed maple veneer top, Wide Fat mahogany neck, 24.5" scale length and PRS stoptail bridge.

Headline Music's Gavin Mortimer says of the new UK-only model, "The standard SE Bernie Marsden's vintage styling and tone makes it the perfect platform for the gorgeous 53/10 humbuckers. The pickups and the push/pull switch give access to some incredibly creamy vintage rock tones and single-coil tones with real clarity - it makes the guitar fantastically versatile. We're really excited about being able to offer this exclusive short run to our UK customers - the original Bernie SE is an amazing guitar, and with these special features it really flies."

The PRS SE Bernie Marsden 53/10 Ltd carries a recommended retail price of £949, including PRS SE gig-bag. Every guitar will receive a full in-house set-up by PRS-trained techs and is supplied with a signed, numbered certificate of authenticity.

