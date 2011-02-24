Primus announce benefit show for Les Claypool's ailing nephew

Les Claypool onstage in 2009. © Robb D. Cohen/Retna Ltd./Corbis

Primus have announced an intimate club date on Friday 18 May at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, CA as a benefit to support Les Claypool's nephew Matthew.

Matthew was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) at two months old and was admitted into the hospital, undergoing rigorous chemotherapy treatment, which is expected to last a minimum of three years. All proceeds from this show will go towards Matthew's medical bills.

The show is being presented by Green Gopher Garden Supply, which is owned and operated by Matthew's father, Ron. In a letter to his fans about his nephew's health, Les said, "This has been a gut-wrenching experience for all of us, and as the big brother, it breaks my heart to watch Ron and his wife Amy go through the torment of seeing their little boy suffer."

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 25 February at http://catalyst.inhousetickets.com/events/139947/PRIMUS

If you're unable to attend the show, you can still support baby Matthew and his family. Visit http://www.babymatthew.org to make a donation.