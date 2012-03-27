Preview: A Story Of Six Strings by Stephen Arnold

A leader in the art of sonic branding, Stephen Arnold and his Dallas-based company Stephen Arnold Music have been making music for the world's leading news organizations, television networks and advertising agencies for decades, but with the publication of his first book, A Story Of Six Strings, the world's 'most heard, least known' composer shares his extraordinary collection of rare guitars and the personal stories they tell.

Driven by the powerful photography of Chris Fritchie, A Story Of Six Strings has garnered praise from the likes of Dan Rather and rocker Steve Miller.

Visit the official A Story Of Six Strings website for more, but first click onwards to see some wonderful images from the book.