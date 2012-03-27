Preview: A Story Of Six Strings by Stephen Arnold
A Story Of Six Strings by Stephen Arnold
A leader in the art of sonic branding, Stephen Arnold and his Dallas-based company Stephen Arnold Music have been making music for the world's leading news organizations, television networks and advertising agencies for decades, but with the publication of his first book, A Story Of Six Strings, the world's 'most heard, least known' composer shares his extraordinary collection of rare guitars and the personal stories they tell.
Driven by the powerful photography of Chris Fritchie, A Story Of Six Strings has garnered praise from the likes of Dan Rather and rocker Steve Miller.
Visit the official A Story Of Six Strings website for more, but first click onwards to see some wonderful images from the book.
Born On Broadway
CF Martin’s original luthier was a man named Louis Schmidt, and his signature – dated 18 August 1854 – can still be seen inside this guitar.
The photo was taken at the company’s entrance at 388 Broadway in New York City.
Coyote Lullaby
More than just a killer Dobro, this old school Gold Tone Resophonic guitar with a 12-fret neck rocks.
It has stereo outs and when you run it through two amps with some distortion, paint peels off the wall.
Django
Arnold originally got this as a ‘wall hanger’ because he loved the distinctive f-holes, but with a little work he got it to play as beautifully as it looked.
This one has a perfect neck angle and that vintage Django Reinhardt sound.
Got to Get You Into My Life
Paul’s bass was made by the German guitar maker Hofner in 1963.
Stephen’s was made in 1964. This one is right-handed, so he can actually play it.
Ground Zero: Ten Years Later
One project Arnold is very proud of is the music he composed for the CNN special Ten Years Later.
This vintage Martin set the perfect tone. It is a stunning instrument with Brazilian rosewood on the back and sides and the original custom pickguard. This picture was taken just outside the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York with one of New York’s Finest and Bravest.
Katrina
In late July 2005, Arnold bought this guitar from a small music store in New Orleans. Less than a month later it was levelled when Hurricane Katrina hit the city. He’s pretty sure he saved the guitar’s life.
Ironically he would use it to record the harmonics heard on The Weather Channel during storm warnings.
Everything You Need for $67.95
A guitar and a guitar amp built right into the case – that was the Sears Silvertone Electric, sold right out of the Sears catalog.
The amp actually has three tubes and a nice, warm sound. It still works perfectly to this day.
Garage Bands Rule
The perfect indie band guitar, this 1963 Kay Value Leader has a brilliant range of tones ideal for that British pop sound.
The triple low output pickups help overdrive an amp to get that perfect grubby sound.