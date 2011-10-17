PMT launch Music's Live 2011

PRESS RELEASE: With the demise of Music Live last year, the music industry and PMT have launched 'Music's Live' a full blown retail music show held at PMT Birmingham and Manchester.

PMT's two flagship stores with over 40,000sq-ft of retail space between them means, Music's Live will be the UK's biggest and best music show this year. There will be no shortfall in exhibitors as PMT are the UK's biggest music retailer, and Music's Live will be full of special offers, show deals, end of line clearouts and will be attended by the all the worlds top brands, with scores of demonstrators, clinicians and live music.

Only this time its free to get in and free to park helping your money go further, and because its instore, part exchanges are welcome. There is also a 9 month 'Buy Now Pay Later' interest free facility available (subject to status) making Music's Live a musician's paradise for a bargain.

For up to date info on who's there and what's going on join PMT Brum or Manc on Facebook for regular updates or call the stores direct on 0121 359 5056 / 0161 877 6262.

Music's Live takes place on 12 and 13 November.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit PMT.

