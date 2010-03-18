Planet Waves launches ProTune and ProTempo iPhone apps

Image 1 of 2 ProTempo Planet Waves ProTempo iPhone app Image 2 of 2 ProTune Planet Waves ProTune iPhone app

PRESS RELEASE: Planet Waves is pleased to launch two new user-friendly, convenient apps for iPhone and iPod Touch users:the ProTune tuner application and the ProTempo metronome application.

ProTune

Planet Waves' ProTune app turns the iPhone or iPod touch into the ultimate portable instrument tuner. Dedicated modes for guitar, bass, violin, banjo and other stringed instruments offer the most reliable pitch measurement on any handheld platform.

Whether using the iPhone's built-in microphone, an external mic, or connecting your instrument directly to the iPhone, you can choose from three beautifully designed interfaces - Strobe, Needle or Digital - and watch as ProTune precisely locks onto the pitch of each note in real time.

ProTempo

While practicing, composing or recording, the ProTempo metronome app from Planet Waves delivers unmatched utility and convenience for musicians at all levels. Use the touch-screen Tap Feature to select a basic click-based tempo instantly or create and save your own customized rhythm patterns using ProTempo's richly detailed controls.

Users can choose from a set of high-quality sound samples that can be assigned and balanced within a single pattern and adjust parameters including meter, accents, subdivisions and more. From the simplest click track to the most complex rhythms, ProTempo provides iPhone and iPod Touch users with a versatile, user-friendly metronome to rival any of its portable counterparts.

"The success of the Planet Waves Chordmaster and Scale Wizard apps fuelled countless new app ideas," states Jim D'Addario, D'Addario & Company, Inc. CEO. "These newly-developed apps, ProTune and ProTempo, feature the same incredible functionality, ease-of-use, and convenience as our other apps while continuing to answer and expand on the needs of musicians."

Developed in conjunction with Audiofile Engineering, both applications are available now; users can simply log into their iTunes store account and search Planet Waves to download the ProTune app for only $5.99 and download the ProTemo metronome app for only $4.99.

