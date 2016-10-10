Overloud offers rock and metal versions of its TH3 amp sim

Overloud's TH3 amp sim software is certainly comprehensive, but what if you don't really need all of the models that it offers? If you're a rock or metal fan, you now have the opportunity to buy a more affordable version that's dedicated to your genre of choice.

Each of these products contains 12 amps, 12 cabs and 16 effects, plus 80 presets that are designed to give you the tone you're looking for right away. If you want to create your own signal path, however, you're free to do so. All of the models come from the full version of TH3.

Find out more on the Overloud website, where the TH3 Rock and Metal Collections can be purchased for €69 each. This is an introductory price that will rise to €99 in due course. Both products are available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.