On The Road: The Aristocrats' Guthrie Govan

Whatever’s in that pot, it’s definitely cooking – for this tour, The Aristocrats will be headlining their biggest venues to date. And while those mind-melting, two-hour progressive fusion jams may be a tad kaleidoscopic for more conventional music fans, the trio have never been more in demand.

Their fuzzy-haired guitar maestro tells us he’ll mainly be sticking to tools tried and tested for the run, with most of the tone coming from his signature Charvel axe and boutique, British-made Victory amplifiers.

“I couldn’t walk into a store and buy a guitar that does everything my signature does,” says Govan. “Well, unless it says Charvel on the headstock! That’s the result of yours truly and the company working together over two years to dial in and get it exactly how I wanted it to be.

“Some of the cool features are just things Charvel do anyway. Like the neck; they’ve been making great necks since the 80s – I can’t take any credit for that. There’s a lot of roasted wood going on, they cook all of it in an oxygen free environment and that removes all the moisture and makes it more stable and resonant. Which is good for travelling!

“And the pickups are custom–made, based on me whining about certain things, asking for this kind of frequency response or this kind of output.”

As for effects, the guitar maverick assures us all the raw tone comes from his analogue setup, but for sake of ease, digital programming has simply become too good to ignore. Ambitious sound design via effects has inspired many a tap-dance in order for guitarists to achieve the necessary live in the flesh. Make no mistake, Govan is a player that lives and breathes for his analogue gear, but – like many of us – prefers to focus on the fretwork when performing.

“This will horrify some of the purists, but I’ve completely sold out and been using a Fractal Audio FX8,” he laughs. “Just to replace my old pedalboard. It weighs less, plus there’s certain tones that would be hard to capture using my traditional bunch of pedals on the floor.

“The appeal was to have one unit that can change the three effects, change delay times, output levels, amp channels… all of that stuff in one footstep. But there’s no amp modelling or cab simulation – all of that comes from the Victory stack.”