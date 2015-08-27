Guthrie Govan on The Aristocrats' new album Tres Caballeros

In June this year, Guthrie Govan's super trio The Aristocrats released their highly anticipated third album - and what an album it turned out to be.

Tres Caballeros is a heady mix of musical styles, from all-out, balls to the wall fusion, to country twang in the flick of a pick, the record features the latest fret-melting extravaganza from custom Charvel-wielding guitar guru Guthrie Govan. With all those notes out there on the loose causing havoc among the guitar community, we had to bring him in for questioning.

"This new album marked the first time all three of us went in the studio with absolutely no qualms about adding additional layers"

There’s a very well known syndrome among musicians called ‘that difficult third album’, but it doesn’t seem to have troubled The Aristocrats in the slightest. Far from it, in fact. Tres Caballeros appears to have had an easy birth, Guthrie admitting that he believes it to represent the band far better than anything else to date.

Recorded at LA’s legendary Sunset Sound studios, which has seen the likes of Led Zep and Van Halen pass through its hallowed doors, the new record is every bit as intense and powerful as you’d expect with some guitar solos that boldly go where no fretmeisters have gone before. One of the first things we noticed is that there’s considerably more overdubbing on the new disc...

“The overdub approach was very much an intentional thing,” Guthrie explains. “We were tentatively starting to veer in that direction on the previous album anyhow, particularly on Marco [Minnemann]’s Dance Of The Aristocrats and the middle section of Ohhhh Noooo, but this new album marked the first time all three of us went in the studio with absolutely no qualms about adding additional layers wherever we felt it might benefit the overall impact of the song.

“Given that live playing is such a big element of what we do, we were obviously keen to ensure that the new material would translate well in a gigging environment, so we decided to prepare for our studio sessions with a week-long residency in Alvas, a small and splendid fusion club in San Pedro, California.

“We spent three days there working on, rehearsing and arranging the new material and were then able to road test it for a further four days in front of actual audiences. This turned out to be a really effective approach. At the end of that week I think we were all kicking ourselves for not having adopted it sooner!”