Ola Englund's top 5 tips for guitarists

It’s a frozen winter’s evening in Stockholm, Sweden, with endless rain falling from a dark sky. There’s one resident, however, who isn’t at home. Guitarist Ola Englund – who currently plays in The Haunted and his own project Feared – is 6,000 miles away in Rio De Janeiro on a clinic tour that's heading to UK shores. It’s amazing the places your guitar can take you…

“I'm having a day off here,” he smiles. “It's pretty unreal! Not everyone gets to do this… I'm super-happy.

“I’ve come to South America before, but this is my first time in Brazil. It doesn't differ too much, quite similar to Mediterranean culture, I would say! But I notice they are very passionate music fans.

“When you see them, it makes us in Europe look like we’ve forgotten what it's like to be a real fan. It's not the same in Europe any more; people are very used to seeing shows as bands are coming in and out all the time. Over here they don't get as much, so it's really awesome to see the passion, drive and enthusiasm they have.”

There’s a reason why Englund is out there while others are not. His striking fretwork demonstrating gear on YouTube has established his name within the guitar community – a widely trusted source of expertise in performance recording. He pretty much became the Mr Metal of online guitar.

More recently, he’s been working with Kemper Profiling Amplifiers, even engineering a good few of the tones that ship out from the German factory.

“It’s such a good piece of equipment and so much fun to dial around with because of the big buttons and wheels,” he nods.

“And it usually sounds awesome from the moment you plug in. Especially with my one of my signature Washburn Solar guitars, which are pretty straightforward six- or seven-string metal machines. I wanted my range to be simple and super-easy to play, which they are!”

I'm gonna shred a little bit, but there'll be more time on my story going from a bedroom player to where I am today

So, while he’s over, what can we expect from the workshops? How do you go about teaching people things that others haven’t?

“I'm not a virtuoso,” admits Englund. “I’m more like a rhythm player that does leads once in a while. A lot of people go to clinics because they want to see someone play fast.

“What can I offer? Of course I'm gonna shred a little bit, but there'll be more time on my story going from a bedroom player – which many people get stuck at – to where I am today. How I used social media to get to where I wanted to be, getting recognition and promoting myself to a point where I could join bands like Six Feet Under or The Haunted or making my own band Feared even bigger.”

And here, the guitarist gives us five tips to follow suit…

Ola Englund hosts a series of UK clinics from 7 to 9 December – head over to Sound Technology for ticket links.

