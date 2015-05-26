Mark Tremonti's top 5 tips for guitarists

“There are a couple of different sides to me,” says guitarist Mark Tremonti, who, somewhat fittingly, divides his time between two different musical outfits, Alter Bridge and Tremonti. “I like to write songs that are angry and dark, but I also like songs that are big and uplifting and anthemic – stuff that makes you feel good. I don’t like anything in-between; I’m into extremes.”

Listeners will find dramatic examples of both contrasts on the upcoming Tremonti release, Cauterize, due out June 9 on FRET12 Records. And if the idea of 10 new Tremonti songs just doesn’t seem like enough, the guitarist promises that a second release, Dust, will be out by year’s end.

No overkill

“We went in the studio and recorded 20 songs, but I didn’t want to release all of them at one time,” Tremonti explains. “It you give people too much at once, it becomes overkill; they pick their five favorites and sort of lose track of the rest. By releasing two separate albums, all the songs can breathe and be heard in a meaningful way.”

"When you keep pulling a song out for years and years and it still sounds great, you know you have to put it out eventually"

Most of the material on Cauterize is new, but a couple of songs have origins that date back to the first Alter Bridge record. “Dark Trip is more somber and introspective,” Tremonti notes. “I started writing it a good four or five years ago.

"Fall Again is another one along those lines. I recorded it on the demos for the first Alter Bridge record, but it didn’t feel right when the band would play it live. I’ve always kept it around, though. When you keep pulling a song out for years and years and it still sounds great, you know you have to put it out eventually.”

Friedman, Whitlock & Van Halen

Tremonti recorded Cauterize with bandmates Eric Friedman (guitar) and Garrett Whitlock (drums), and holding down bass duties is new member Wolfgang Van Halen. Van Halen became a de facto part of the Tremonti team in 2012 after original bassist Brian Marshall dropped out before a tour.

“Brian had to bow out due to some personal reasons, so we called Wolfie to see if he was available,” Tremonti explains. “He drove over and started the tour the next day. It was that quick. After that, he became a member of the band.”

Van Halen is unable to join Tremonti on their current tour due to his obligations to a certain other surname-monikered group (Tanner Keegan is filling in as touring bassist), but Tremonti is effusive about Wolfie’s work ethic in the studio. “Unlike the first album, where it was just me, Eric and Garrett, and we were imaging how songs would sound without a bass, this time we had the bass thing down from the start. Wolfie’s a very gifted musician, so you don’t have to second-guess anything he’s doing. He knocked his stuff out and things were just perfect.”

On the following pages, Tremonti runs down his top five tips for guitarists.