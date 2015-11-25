Stone Sour's Josh Rand: my top 5 tips for guitarists

“We wanted to pay tribute and there were two ways to go about it: either make the songs completely our own or stay true to the originals,” says Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand of his band’s latest Straight Outta Burbank EP.

This second installment in their covers trilogy sees the Grammy-nominated Des Moines rock quintet tackling classics by The Rolling Stones, Bad Brains, Mötley Crüe, Iron Maiden and Slayer, yielding some rather mesmerising results. The Burbank series also marks the recording debut of new guitarist Christian Martucci, who replaced Jim Root last year.

“For these covers, we decided to stay true to the arrangement and the sonics of the originals,” he continues.

“So for The Rolling Stones song Gimme Shelter, I used my 1974 Telecaster and a Fender amp. Which is not what I would normally play in Stone Sour! And in fact, my traditional sounds and settings wouldn’t translate well in that song.

“I had to sit down and learn all of Keith Richard’s parts. I didn’t realise how much he played; he’s doing licks throughout the entire song! I wanted to recreate the different guitar sounds with the equipment of today. I guess the part I enjoyed most was pulling out all these pedals and amps I don’t normally use!

“I even switched to passive pickups because the EMGs I usually use have too much gain for Maiden, Crüe and Bad Brains. We tried to get as much information as we could on what the bands themselves used on the originals – we wanted to show respect and, most importantly, have fun!”

You can most definitely hear it. Which begs the question – with the nine-legged juggernaut that is Slipknot now at the end of their 5th album cycle, could 2016 be the year we see more activity from Stone Sour – who share singer Corey Taylor with their fellow Iowans?

Josh explains that working with the busiest man in metal is something that requires a little bit of extra patience.

“Everyone needs to understand these covers are for ourselves,” he adds. “We want to get people into the bands that influenced us, almost take a step back to before Stone Sour. Because the reality is this: Corey has obligations in Slipknot. We are working on new material, but right now there’s no timeline because we couldn’t realistically support putting a record out.

“We live all over the US, really spread out; there’s no city we all call home. So why not jam and do a few covers? We’ve all been influenced by different styles. For example, I really didn’t know much about Bad Brains before this. I’m not much of a punk person, so doing that was like a whole new world to me. All in all, though, this came together pretty easy!”

Here, the guitarist gives us five tips to help readers tally up those Grammy nominations, Stone Sour-style…

Straight Outta Burbank is available at selected record stores as a coloured vinyl-only exclusive on 27 November.

