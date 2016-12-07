Nita Strauss signs with Marshall Amps

In a year full of artist gear switcheroos, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss has confirmed she's looking to Marshall to provide her backline.

Strauss, who is currently preparing solo material alongside her regular gigs with Cooper, now plays through a JVM410HJS Joe Satriani model, as well as a JCM900 4100 and 1960BV cab.

I finally found an amp that can keep up with all the different needs I have as a guitarist

Of the amps, Strauss says, "I finally found an amp that can keep up with all the different needs I have as a guitarist. From pristine cleans, to crunchy rhythms and earth-shattering leads, Marshall has it all dialled in."

For clinics, the guitarist also employs a CODE25.

"It's pretty amazing to actually have everything you would want in an amp…in an amp!" she states.

"No more worries about rack cables getting loose, 9V batteries dying…or your singer accidentally stepping on your pedal board, turning the tuner on and muting your signal! The CODE actually has it all."

Other endorsement change-ups this year include Gus G, Marty Friedman and Slipknot's Mick Thomson all signing up with Jackson, while Mastodon's Bill Kelliher joined ESP.