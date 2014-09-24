Nita Strauss: my top 5 tips for guitarists

One of Nita Strauss' top five tips for guitarists is "never believe that you're good enough," and the LA-based axe virtuoso can back up her own advice with a true story: Before landing the coveted slot in Alice Cooper's touring band this past spring (a spot held until recently by Aussie six-string star Orianthi), Strauss received an early morning call from producer Bob Ezrin.

“I had auditioned for Bob and [Cooper manager] Shep Gordon, and I got the feeling that I was really close to getting the gig," Strauss recalls. "More than anybody I've ever met, Bob really knows what he wants. He told me, 'This is what you do right, but this is what you're doing wrong.' And then he really laid it out for me: ‘You’re a shred guitar player. This band needs a rock guitar player. If given the chance and you get this gig, can you become that kind of guitar player?’"

Strauss didn't even have to think about the words as they left her mouth: "Yes, absolutely." Right after that, she took her first-ever guitar lesson. "I had a great guitar teacher, Bill LaFleur," Strauss says, "who immersed me in a lot of the bluesy rock basics that I sort of breezed by when I was growing up. It really opened up my world." So, too, did the intense two days of full-band rehearsals before hitting the road with Cooper. "Two days to get ready for 80 shows," Strauss marvels. "That's like 'get your act together now.'"

"I would get mad when I’d hear people say, 'Pretty good for a girl.’ But I don't hear that kind of thing anymore."

Prior to joining Cooper's band, Strauss performed with a number of different acts (Critical Hit, Blood Runs Black), and her "learn-the-gig-fast" ethos paid off when Jermaine Jackson asked her to tour with him in South Africa. "Jermaine said to me, ‘Can you play funk?’" Strauss recalls. "And I went, ‘Yep’ – even though my background was really in metal and shred. But you know, you learn. You do what you need to do for the job."

Until recently, Strauss was best known as "Mega Murray," her stage moniker in the all-female Iron Maiden Tribute band The Iron Maidens. While she admits that some might have been initially drawn to the group for the novelty factor, she insists that the band couldn't have lasted if they didn't pack some serious musicianship.

"Once people see that you can really play, all of those preconceived notions go away," she says. "As a younger player touring with a bunch of all-male bands – and all-female bands – I would get mad when I’d hear people say, 'Pretty good for a girl.’ I used to have a big chip on my shoulder about that. But I don't hear that kind of thing anymore – not in a long, long time."

She pauses, then adds, “There’s certainly things in life you just can’t change, so you have to learn to embrace them. Maybe that just comes from a certain level of confidence. For instance, being called a ‘female guitarist’ doesn’t even bother me. I don't even mind if they say, ‘hot chick guitarist.’ As long as they’re saying nice things about my playing, it’s fine.’"

Strauss will be on the road with Alice Cooper throughout the fall.