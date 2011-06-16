New MusicRadar sample store now open

MusicRadar's SampleRadar portal has been your go-to resource for free samples for almost two years, and now we're proud to announce that we've collaborated with highly-regarded sample house Loopmasters to launch a custom online sample store for paid-for sounds.

This new portal enables MusicRadar users to purchase all the samples that are currently available in Loopmasters' online store. These come courtesy of some of the world's best sample labels and are all supplied royalty-free.

Commenting on the launch, Loopmasters CEO Matt Pelling said: "We are very excited to provide MusicRadar with a custom sample shop solution. The site is automatically updated with news and reviews as they are posted, and every Friday, new Loopmasters releases are synced with the MusicRadar sample portal. Customers who have already bought from Loopmasters will find they can also log in to the MusicRadar portal and see past purchases."

"Loopmasters is powering this store to ensure everything is fast, secure and up to date. We look forward to working on bringing many more exciting products and labels to the store in coming weeks!"

Will Groves, Editor-in-chief of MusicRadar, said: "MusicRadar's SampleRadar hub already offers more than 27,000 free samples, and now we're giving our users the opportunity to purchase Loopmasters' range of high-quality samples, too."

Visitors to the MusicRadar sample shop will also benefit from some exclusive discounts throughout the year (these will not be available at the main Loopmasters website). Plus, anyone who registers will be able to access free samples to audition and download on every product page.

The MusicRadar Sample Store is open for business now, so go and have a browse.