New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2012)
PRS DGT Standard (£2795)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Less wide sounding than the maple- topped DGT, this Standard version is another voice: a 21st-century Les Paul Special but with expanded sounds, vibrato and PRS's legendary build quality.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS DGT Standard
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
MXR SF01 Slash Octave Fuzz (£171)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Fuzz plus octaves up and down: this stomper can cover a vast array of sounds from old-school Hendrix to lo-fi Auerbach, and a pretty cool Slash to boot!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR SF01 Slash Octave Fuzz
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Vox AC4C1-BL (£358)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“What's not to like (providing you're not changing valves in a hurry)?”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox AC4C1-BL
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
A/DA APP-1 (£339)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A/DA returns with a genuinely new product, full of different tones and myriad features.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: A/DA APP-1
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Tascam iU2 (£149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A comprehensive portable I/O device for both Apple's iOS and computers - someone needed to invent this, Tascam has, and it's done a brilliant job.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam iU2
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
DigiTech Whammy (5th Generation) (£199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The most useful Whammy so far and awesome fun to boot. You need one!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech Whammy (5th Generation)
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Roland G-5 VG Fender Stratocaster (£1450)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Less detailed than the Variax, the G-5 VG Stratocaster beats its rival on open/dropped tuning functions at least. Its digital trickery is also loaded on a familiar, much-loved Fender Stratocaster chassis: that goes a long, long way!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland G-5 VG Fender Stratocaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Peavey Xport USB Guitar Interface (£39)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Xport is a great guitarist's companion to a laptop that will work for recording or practice wherever you are.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey Xport USB Guitar Interface
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
AKG DMS70 Dual digital wireless system (£349)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent- sounding wireless system that shouldn't pose any performance problems.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AKG DMS70 Dual digital wireless system
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Vox AC4HW1 (£778)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For recording, this could be all the amp you ever need.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox AC4HW1
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Guild GSR D-40 Noir (£2926)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A visually striking dreadnought with a punchy and instantly likeable acoustic tone.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild GSR D-40 Noir
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
TC Electronic MojoMojo (£105)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Lovely transparent overdrive that's like adding an extra channel to your amp.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic MojoMojo
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Vox Apache I (£262)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This distinctive-looking electric offers self-powered performance and play- anywhere portability. Most of all it's great fun.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Apache I
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
TC Electronic Dark Matter (£105)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A responsive stompbox that will put a flavour of that cranked Marshall raunch on your board.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Dark Matter
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Mariner Capstan (£369)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Mariner is still a new name in the affordable market, but the Capstan is a fine fingerstyle-friendly performer.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mariner Capstan
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Tascam DP-24 (£749)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A self-contained 24-track recording studio that will take you from the first chord to a finished CD.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam DP-24
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
TC Electronic Röttweiler (£105)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Pedal to the metal? This one takes you straight there. It barks and it bites.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Röttweiler
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Music Man Reflex Game Changer HSH (£2539)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Time will tell whether this technology will be a real-world game changer or an interesting footnote. Regardless, this is a very good electric guitar with which to broaden your sonic horizons.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Music Man Reflex Game Changer HSH
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Guild GSR F-30CE Cocobolo (£2926)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For those sufficiently well heeled and able to track one down, the F-30CE Cocobolo is pretty much as good as fingerstyle guitars get.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild GSR F-30CE Cocobolo
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Mad Professor Old School 21 (£1799)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Time will tell whether this technology will be a real-world game changer or an It doesn't quite live up to its rather hefty price tag but the Old School '21 is well worth auditioning for those on a quest for tonal nirvana.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mad Professor Old School 21
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Vox Apache II (£262)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This distinctive-looking electric offers self-powered performance and play- anywhere portability. Most of all it's great fun.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Apache II
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
