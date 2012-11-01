New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2012)
Brainworx bx_rockrack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"In terms of raw numbers, there's less here than most competitors, but what's there sounds absolutely fantastic."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Brainworx bx_rockrack
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 183)
BUY: Brainworx bx_rockrack currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Cornell PedalAmp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Versatile, rugged and beautifully made, the Cornell PedalAmp provides quality guitar tones in a very portable package."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cornell PedalAmp
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
Peerless Leela 40
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As a celebration of 40 years of guitar craft, this anniversary, and very limited, Leela is highly apt: a very classy solid-topped archtop."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peerless Leela 40
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
Carvin Allan Holdsworth HH2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Intelligent and good-sounding version of Ned Steinberger's original vision mixed with Holdsworth's immense experience and chops. Niche but nice."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carvin Allan Holdsworth HH2
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
Marshall JVM410HJS Joe Satriani Signature
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A monster head: without doubt one of the best Marshalls ever."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Marshall JVM410HJS Joe Satriani Signature head
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
BUY: Marshall JVM410HJS Joe Satriani Signature head currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Carvin Frank Gambale FG1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A classy, well-made, good-sounding and playing semi. Do yourself a favour and track one down."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carvin Frank Gambale FG1
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
Carlsbro Sherwood II 30R
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're in search of a darker sound for rootsier acoustic tones, add the Sherwood II to your list."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carlsbro Sherwood II 30R
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
Vox AGA30
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A really neat, portable and stylish amp with choice of channel voicing and good potential for a little sonic abuse."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox AGA30
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
BUY: Vox AGA30 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
Rickenbacker 650C Colorado
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is the Rickenbacker for people who think they can't play or don't like Rickenbackers."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rickenbacker 650C Colorado
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
Peavey AT-200
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The AT-200 may prove revolutionary for certain players."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey AT-200
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 361)
BUY: Peavey AT-200 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Taylor 712ce
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A superb all-rounder - a guitar that will accompany you from the sofa to the biggest stages effortlessly."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 712ce
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
BUY: Taylor 712ce currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
US: Sweetwater
Providence Stampede DT SDT-2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Superb 1980s-inspired rock distortion that never sounds small nor thin."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Providence Stampede DT SDT-2
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
BUY: Providence Stampede DT SDT-2 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
Strymon Flint tremolo and reverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There's no better time to revisit the effects that started it all."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Strymon Flint tremolo and reverb
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
BUY: Strymon Flint tremolo and reverb currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
TC-Helicon VoiceLive Play GTX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent effects unit for vocalists that adds a guitar facility."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC-Helicon VoiceLive Play GTX
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
BUY: TC-Helicon VoiceLive Play GTX currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Full Compass
Taylor GS Mini Mahogany
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For a travel-friendly songwriting companion that doesn't sacrifice tone or playability for the size reduction, the GS Mini has got to be your first port of call."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Taylor GS Mini Mahogany
(Reviewed in Total Guitar Magazine 232)
BUY: Taylor GS Mini Mahogany currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater
LTD M-53
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The M-53 is a solid all-rounder that can handle many styles. For this price, you can't knock it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD M-53
(Reviewed in Total Guitar Magazine 232)
BUY: LTD M-53 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
Roger Mayer Voodoo Vibe TC
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Quality costs, but that client list speaks for itself, and the TC is an easy-to-use way of getting those sounds on your pedalboard."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roger Mayer Voodoo Vibe TC
(Reviewed in Total Guitar Magazine 232)
Fender FSR Telecaster Custom
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Good looks, top-notch build quality and tones that could strip paint - well played, Fender. You've made us feel special."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender FSR Telecaster Custom
(Reviewed in Total Guitar Magazine 232)
Ibanez FRM100TR
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Make sure you audition one of the most intriguing shred guitars we've tried in a long time."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez FRM100TR
(Reviewed in Total Guitar Magazine 232)
Jackson JS23 Dinky
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A very respectable entry-level rocker that - unsurprisingly, given its heritage - is best suited to fans of all things heavy and widdly."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jackson JS23 Dinky
(Reviewed in Total Guitar Magazine 232)
BUY: Jackson JS23 Dinky currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
Sterling By Music Man Sub Silo3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The mission statement of an HSS electric is to cram multiple personalities into one guitar and the Silo3 does this ably."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sterling By Music Man Sub Silo3
(Reviewed in Total Guitar Magazine 232)
BUY: Sterling By Music Man Sub Silo3 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
Ibanez SA160FM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's a little pricey for an entry-level axe. But if you're serious about braving the road or studio with just one electric, this is well worth the wedge."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez SA160FM
(Reviewed in Total Guitar Magazine 232)
BUY: Ibanez SA160FM currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
LTD KH-25
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The KH-25 emulates 'Tallica well, but those looking for a more flexible metal axe should probably look elsewhere."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD KH-25
(Reviewed in Total Guitar Magazine 232)
BUY: LTD KH-25 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
Thermionic Culture Solo Vulture
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A highly desirable item for those who appreciate what valves can do in the right hands."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Thermionic Culture Solo Vulture
(Reviewed in Future Music Magazine 258)
BUY: Thermionic Culture Solo Vulture currently available from:
UK: DV247
Taylor 712ce-N
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Taylor's take on the hybrid steel/nylon guitar is extremely playable with a mellow acoustic voice and crisper, more attacking amplified sound."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 712ce-N
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
BUY: Taylor 712ce-N currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
US: Sweetwater
TwinStomp Active A/B-Y MkII
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The TwinStomp Active A/B-Y MkII is hard to fault for dependable, very high-quality two-amp switching."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TwinStomp Active A/B-Y MkII
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
Malekko Omicron Spring
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's impossible not to like the Spring's time machine tones, but it is niche."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Malekko Omicron Spring
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
Providence Silky Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Wonderful overdrive with incredible dynamics, but with an equally 'incredible' price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Providence Silky Drive
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
BUY: Providence Silky Drive currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
IK Multimedia iRig Stomp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The iRig Stomp provides a solid connection without having to be right next to the iOS device, it's also the practical choice should you wish to use one as part of your signal chain."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig Stomp
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
BUY: IK Multimedia iRig Stomp currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Nineboys Wedge
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Strangely addictive. Sure, you could make your own, but if you can't be bothered, Nineboys has done it for you."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nineboys Wedge
(Reviewed in Guitarist Magazine 360)
PRS SE Dave Navarro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're after PRS quality on a budget - and dig the colour scheme - then the SE Dave Navarro is the guitar for you."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Dave Navarro
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 233)
BUY: PRS SE Dave Navarro currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater
Majik Box Doug Aldrich Rocket Fuel
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A tonal elixir that won't quite do all the work for you, but will make sure your scorching hot distortion tones sound the best they possibly can."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Majik Box Doug Aldrich Rocket Fuel
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 233)
Jackson Adrian Smith SDX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A bit of a game changer in the sub-£500 guitar market. The SDX could convince you it's worth double the street price: no small feat."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jackson Adrian Smith SDX
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 233)
BUY: Jackson Adrian Smith SDX currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater
Freshman FA1TRAVLTD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A good quality, practical and fun travel guitar, but you'll want to head back to a dreadnought for recording/performing purposes."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Freshman FA1TRAVLTD
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 233)
BUY: Freshman FA1TRAVLTD currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music