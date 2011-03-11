New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2011)

Is this the best of the HT Venue range?

Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been meticulously tested by either MusicRadar, Guitarist, or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout February 2011.

Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. Up first is Blackstar's HT Soloist 60 combo.

Verdict:

"We think the HT Soloist 60 is the best amp in the range - put it at the top of your 'must try' list."

4.5 out of 5

(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 337)