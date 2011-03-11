New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2011)
Blackstar HT Soloist 60 112 combo (£649)
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been meticulously tested by either MusicRadar, Guitarist, or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout February 2011.
Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. Up first is Blackstar's HT Soloist 60 combo.
Verdict:
"We think the HT Soloist 60 is the best amp in the range - put it at the top of your 'must try' list."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar HT Soloist 60 112 combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 337)
Epiphone Slash Appetite Les Paul (£699)
Verdict:
"This Slash Epi sets the bar for all signature models, subtly different from the Les Paul template and a joy to play."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Slash Appetite Les Paul
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 211)
Wampler Paisley Drive (£239)
Verdict:
"Dark and brooding to bright and punchy, the Paisley Drive is a superb all-round overdrive, whether you like Brad or not."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Paisley Drive
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 338)
LAG Tramontane T100D (£299)
Verdict:
"A hearty welcome to the ranks of affordable, eager-to-please dreadnoughts."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LAG Tramontane T100D
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 337)
Schecter PT Fastback (£599)
Verdict:
"A good-quality guitar, but it could be eclipsed by the original - well worth trying, though."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter PT Fastback
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 337)
Framus Ruby Riot II (£1949)
Verdict:
"A pro-level gigging combo with great cleans and varied rock tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Framus Ruby Riot II
TC Electronic Shaker (£105)
Verdict:
"A cool pedal with an effect that's not heard as much as other modulation effects, but deserves to be."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Shaker
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 338)
Charvel Pro Mod Limited Wild Card (£821.33)
Verdict:
"This is certainly something of a departure for Charvel, and is appealing in its own right, but we hope the next will be a graphic-clad eye-popper!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Charvel Pro Mod Limited Wild Card
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 337)
Line 6 DT50 (£1349)
Verdict:
"A new hybrid amp design delivering the best amp sounds we've ever heard from a Line 6 product."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 DT50
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 338)
LAG Tramontane T66A (£179)
Verdict:
"Don't for one minute dismiss the T66A because of its laminated top. It should easily go the distance against similarly priced solid-top rivals, making it something of a snip. This Tramontane is a real find among budget folks."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LAG Tramontane T66A
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine 337)
Peavey 6534+ (£1499)
Verdict:
"Not many amps provide such a good metal tone, let alone a decent clean and crunch too. A highly credible, more Marshally flavoured take on the much-loved 6505+."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey 6534+
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 338)
Schecter PT (£599)
Verdict:
"The PT is a modern classic with great playability and tone, and pickups that can kick your teeth in."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter PT
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 337)
Charvel Pro Mod So-Cal Style 1 (£727.33)
Verdict:
"All that separates this from the deleted US models is the price; great rock tone, high spec and the Hollywood vibe remain. At this price, you must seriously consider one."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Charvel Pro Mod So-Cal Style 1
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 337)
Blackstar HT-1R (£199)
Verdict:
"Loads of fun, but it's no toy. For great low-volume sounds at home, this is a no-brainer."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar HT-1R
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 338)
Blackstar HT-Blackfire (£199)
Verdict:
"At £199, it's a pretty serious purchase, but with two channels of convincing valve tones, pro build quality, tonal flexibility via the ISF control, and that handy emulated output, this is a viable option for any rig that's in need of a sonic power-up."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar HT-Blackfire
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 211)
Jackson JS32 Kelly (£363)
Verdict:
"A monster metal axe on a budget."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jackson JS32 Kelly
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 211)
Guitar Tech Dot-Matrix Tuner (£49)
Verdict:
"The Dot- Matrix is tough enough to be booted around your local, and offers all the basic requirements for onstage tuning."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guitar Tech Dot-Matrix Tuner
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 211)
Effectrode Fire Bottle (£189)
Verdict:
"An interesting, good-sounding pedal that's ideal for expanding a single-coil-equipped guitar."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Effectrode Fire Bottle
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 338)
Guild F-30R Std (£1714)
Verdict:
"Expressive, lyrical, clear-toned - nailing the essential OM criteria."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild F-30R Std
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 338)
Blackstar HT-Delay (£199)
Verdict:
"A versatile delay that offers a range of additional tonal options."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar HT-Delay
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 337)
Guild D-40 Std (£1606)
Verdict:
"Everything a great dread should be."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild D-40 Std
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 338)
Guitar Tech Vintage Chorus (£49)
Verdict:
"Not bad, but not amazing."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guitar Tech Vintage Chorus
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 211)