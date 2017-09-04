Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew and Mark King on the chemistry that fuelled unlikely new supergroup, Gizmodrome

What were those first jams like?

AB: “I was impressed from day one. I didn’t know Mark - so sitting opposite him and hearing that, I thought, ‘Boy, that guy is great!’ I barely knew Vittorio, but I knew immediately he could do anything he wanted.

“They did have all these songs ready to go - these had been written every summer over the course of 10 years. They would put them away in their cookie jar and when we arrived, it all got pulled out. So we had material; it wasn’t like we showed up scratching our heads, wondering what to do! There were songs already written by those guys, ready to go…”

SC: “And fucked up by these guys… arrange and destroy! That was the plan: we threw away the concept of sanctity for the composer. Just because I wrote a song doesn’t mean that’s godhead. I knew Mr Belew would come along and blow my mind, inventing shit I never would have thought of in a million years. Digging for that, he would start his own creative process.

“Say, when you go into play for Trent Reznor and he says, ‘Here’s your track and here’s what I want you to play,’ Adrian can totally deliver that. But when you open up the place and really get the mind working, you get the real Adrian Belew, the real crazy shit that no-one else could have invented. So you get a better result when you give it up - yes, I wrote the song, but now I want to see what happens.

“Also, Mark King is a man of many surprises. You know that million-dollar thumb? Well, I think the insurance has gone up; it’s gone up to six-million! Everyone is going to shit their pants when they hear Mr King now because he’s not using that thumb. He even pulled out a plectrum - which gave me an erection I still have, not that you’d notice, haha!”

MK: “There was a girth and plethora of ideas from everyone. As soon as Adrian plugged in, all these sounds started coming out. The funny thing about Adrian is nobody look more surprised about how great the guitars were sounding than him! It was a joy to see.

“We’d get to the end, listen back and started expanding on things. I would be wondering if the bass sound was right, so would switch to a Jazz bass and suddenly it felt like I had the sound.”

Is that the secret to the chemistry: improvisation through a meeting of the minds?

SC: “Crossing ideas with other people works much better. That’s how we got results we never would have expected. Imagine trying to make a rock album, hiring some guys and telling them what to play. Hmm…”

AB: “And Stewart could easily have done that. He could have had the exact notes in mind played by anybody. But what I loved is that he would say, ‘Here guys, take this and make it your own to a certain degree!’ After a few days, I thought this really could be a band… we need to keep on going. It all changed within a couple of days; it felt like we had to do this because it was turning out too good!”

SC: “It sounds better that way. You can hear the snap, crackle and pop of four guys really going for it. We didn’t think anyone sane would ever hear it. Originally, the mission was to be under the Italian sky on summer evenings. Pasta was the mission! There was a nihilistic attitude to it all; we had no cares. We just wanted to blaze through it, and through that we got some incredible spark to the backing tracks. A good song will survive any abuse.”

AB: “We never stopped; we just kept going. The whole process was very immediate. After figuring out what the song was supposed to be in the control room, we’d go into the full-on recording room with our gear and work it up. And quickly! We’d do maybe one, two, maybe three takes and that was that. By then, we’d say, ‘That’s enough!’ and usually go for the second take.

“They were so fun to play over - that’s what threw me into this more than anything else. I felt comfortable with this music and just knew my place in it. I didn’t care about who sang or whatever, I just wanted to play guitar with these guys. I love that kinda role - it reminded me of my role in Talking Heads on Remaining Light. The music just fit; we knew what to do.”