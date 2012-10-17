New courses and new friends at Band Workshops

PRESS RELEASE: Band Workshops is proud to announce two fantastic new friends to add to their roster of professional musicians who support what Band Workshops does.

Alongside rock legends Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy), Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) and Mark Richardson (Skunk Anansie), Band Workshops is now supported by vocal legend Sam Brown and keyboard wizard Hannah Vasanth.

Sam has had a successful solo career with chart hits including 'Stop', alongside singing with Pink Floyd and Jools Holland to name but two. "I think Band Workshops is a fantastic idea," says Sam, "its bringing people together of different ages to create an experience of playing music and having lots of fun in the process."

Hannah's CV reads like a who's who of pop music legends, including Jessie J, Rihanna and Anastacia. "Music is all about the experience. The guys at Band Workshops know this, and they provide courses that are practical, fun and inclusive. I'm really behind what they are doing."

Band Workshops, based in Milford, Surrey, uses a custom-built, fully equipped music education environment and a roster of professional tutors ready to guide guitarists, bass players, drummers and singers through two new courses:

- The Evening Sessions: Held throughout the week commencing 29th October, the Evening Sessions teaches technique, songs, performance and ends in a gig at a live music venue.

- The Long Weekender: Held over the weekend of November 30th, the Long Weekender is an intensive band experience that is all about live performance.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Band Workshops.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter