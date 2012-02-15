New boutique guitar showroom set for Manchester

A new, upmarket boutique guitar showroom is opening in the heart of Manchester City Centre. Tone World will have an official opening event on Saturday 3 March, with the opening duties being handled by a world famous and highly influential Manchester-based guitarist who has been heavily linked with Fender guitars in recent months.

The opening event will feature a cram packed day of performances, competitions, and giveaways from the companies supporting this new venture.

Tone World will be carrying some of the most desirable and exciting products on the market including guitars from PRS Private Stock, USA and SE range. John Suhr's USA custom models and Rasmus range, Nik Huber, Fano, Gustavsson, Vigier, Duesenberg, Musicman, Fender and Martin.

Amplifiers will be represented by, Two Rock, Diezel, Splawn, 3 Monkeys, Mesa/Boogie, Blackstar, Hughes & Kettner and Tone King. Guitar effects addicts will be well catered for with the best units in the world from, Fulltone, Voodoo Lab, Wampler, Xotic, VFE, Diamond, Empress, T-Rex, Dunlop, Sonic Edge, EWS, DR NO, Dwarfcraft, Catalinbread, JHS, ISP, RJM, Top Tone, Mad Professor, Hartman and many more.

"It's time for a new experience in guitar retail," says Tone World founder Gary Sharpe. "with the current economic climate you have to bring something special to your customers to make them want to visit and return to your store and at Tone World that is exactly what we intend to do".

For more details visit www.toneworld.co.uk.