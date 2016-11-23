NAMM 2017: Shrink your drummer with Mooer's mini drum machine pedal

NAMM 2017: Drummers get enough abuse as it is; the last thing they need is to be replaced by a pedal the size of a matchbox. Nonetheless, that's exactly what Mooer intends to do with its new Micro Drummer mini drum machine pedal.

The Micro Drummer packs 121 drumbeats spanning 11 genres: pop, rock, metal, blues, R&B, jazz, funk, Latin, reggae and punk. Sadly, it doesn't look like its muscular tattooed arms are included.

Each beat can be adjusted via volume and tone controls, while tempo can be controlled either via the speed knob, or using tap tempo by holding the footswitch down for one second then tapping it in time.

There's no word on availability or price point yet, but we're intrigued to see how this one compares to the likes of the BeatBuddy Mini and DigiTech's Trio.