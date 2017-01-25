NAMM 2017: Ibanez announces 40th Anniversary George Benson signature guitars

NAMM 2017: This year marks two landmark anniversaries for Ibanez: 30 years of Steve Vai's JEM, and a remarkable 40 years of George Benson signature guitar models, something the Japanese firm is celebrating with the launch of two new guitars, the GB40TH and GB40THII.

The video above provides insight into Benson and Ibanez's relationship, as well as a fascinating look at George's living room décor - yes, we all wish our TVs were surrounded by gold discs, too.

Anyway, here's the info on those new models…

Ibanez GB40TH

PRESS RELEASE: The Limited Edition GB40TH, produced with the utmost precision in Japan, features a 3-piece maple GB set-in neck, flamed maple top, back and sides, a bound ebony fretboard and a mother-of-pearl GB40TH special inlay.

Outfitted with GB Special pickups and an ebony bridge and GB40TH special tailpiece, the GB40TH is destined to become a legendary guitar, just like its forbearer, the GB10.

Ibanez GB40THII

PRESS RELEASE: The Limited Edition GB40THll is a more affordable, but a no less sumptuous instrument.

It features a 3-piece maple GB set-in neck, a solid spruce top, flamed maple back and sides, GB Special pickups and an ebony bridge with a 40th Anniversary special inlay as well as a GB10 tailpiece with a 40th Anniversary specially-designed wood cover.

Both anniversary models are available in Spring for $5,333.32 (GB40TH) and $1,999.99 (GB40THII).