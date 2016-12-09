NAMM 2017: Gretsch introduces Cliff Gallup Signature Duo Jet guitar

NAMM 2017: Mere days after announcing a trio of limited-edition Falcon and Penguin models, Gretsch has unveiled a signature model for rockabilly legend Cliff Gallup, as well as adding a pair of limited-edition finishes for the Duane Eddy model.

The G6128T-CLFG Cliff Gallop Signature Duo Jet packs a pair of DynaSonic pickups, along with a rosewood fingerboard with 'big block' pearloid inlays, compensated aluminium bridge and the all-important Bigsby B3BBST vibrato.

Read more: Noble and Cooley CD Drum Kit

Elsewhere, the guitar packs 'arrow' control knobs, flat-wound strings and a dark-stained headstock with Gallup's signature on the truss rod cover.

G6120 Duane Eddy Signature Limited Edition Hollow Body with Bigsby

Duane Eddy's single-cut signature is now available in two limited-edition Black and Pearl White finishes; the former comes with aged white binding, while the latter features tortoiseshell binding.

Other specs are the same as the existing Duane Eddy model, with two DynaSonic single coils, a Bigsby B6CB tailpiece with DE handle, trestle bracing, brass nut, special neck profile and unique headstock shape.

Modern Gretsch appointments include extended Bigsby string mount pins and Tru-Arc 'rocking' bar bridge.

The new models are available soon for $3,849 (Cliff Gallup) and $4,549 (Duane Eddy). See Gretsch Guitars for more info.