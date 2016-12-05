Gretsch unveils 3 limited-edition Falcon and Penguin guitars
Rare birds
Gretsch has had a stonking year, with new Pro Golden Era, Players Edition and Streamliner guitars plus the revamped Electromatic series making it perhaps one of the company's best ever. Now, it's capped 2016 off with a trio of fine-looking limited-edition electrics.
A high-end Falcon and Penguin and an Electromatic Penguin-a-like make up the December offerings, all of which look appropriately festive to us.
The guitars will be hitting stores over the coming months - read on for more info, and head over to Gretsch Guitars for a closer look.
Gretsch G6134T-CDG Limited Edition Penguin with Bigsby, Cadillac Green Metallic
PRESS RELEASE: The smartly appointed G6134T-CDG Limited Edition Penguin with Bigsby and Gold Hardware takes Gretsch’s rarest bird and decks it out in a suave Cadillac Green Metallic finish, complemented by a matching headstock, glittering gold sparkle binding and gold hardware (including a banjo arm rest).
Dual TV Jones TV Classic pickups deliver pure Gretsch power, with “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors under the hood for even smoother vintage tone. It also includes a no-load tone control for smoother tonal taper while unleashing full-throttle Filter’Tron power.
Other premium features include a Bigsby B3 tailpiece, ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and mother-of-pearl thumbnail inlays, pinned rocking bar bridge, jeweled arrow knobs and a gold plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and Penguin graphic.
Gretsch G6136TFM-DCHY Limited Edition Falcon with Bigsby and Gold Hardware, Dark Cherry Flame Maple
PRESS RELEASE: Based on the classic ’59 Falcon, the G6136TFM- DCHY Limited Edition Falcon with Bigsby and Gold Hardware is a singularly striking Gretsch guitar.
Its body is fashioned from gorgeous tiger flame maple, clad in an elegant Dark Cherry Stain finish and complemented by classic Falcon gold sparkle binding, gold hardware, matching headstock and a String-Thru Bigsby B6GP tailpiece.
Dual TV Jones TV Classic pickups deliver pure Gretsch power, with “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors under the hood for even smoother vintage tone.
Other premium features include an ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid thumbnail fingerboard inlays, pinned Space Control bridge, jeweled “G” arrow knobs and a gold plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and Falcon graphic.
Gretsch G5435TG-BLK-LTD16 Limited Edition Electromatic Pro Jet with Bigsby and Gold Hardware, Black
PRESS RELEASE: The all-new G5435TG-BLK-LTD16 Limited Edition Electromatic Pro Jet with Bigsby and Gold Hardware offers the highly coveted cool of the elusive Penguin at an attainable price.
The Pro Jet’s single-cutaway chambered body typifies the classic vibe of the rare Penguin. It also offers some cosmetic personality of its own, including a striking black finish, head-turning gold hardware, gold plexi pickguard, and sleek and stylish white headstock binding.
Other classic features include dual "Blacktop" Filter’Tron pickups, Bigsby B50G tailpiece, rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid “hump-block” inlays, three-position pickup toggle switch, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, “G” arrow knobs and threaded knurled strap buttons.