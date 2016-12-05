Gretsch unveils 3 limited-edition Falcon and Penguin guitars

Gretsch has had a stonking year, with new Pro Golden Era, Players Edition and Streamliner guitars plus the revamped Electromatic series making it perhaps one of the company's best ever. Now, it's capped 2016 off with a trio of fine-looking limited-edition electrics.

A high-end Falcon and Penguin and an Electromatic Penguin-a-like make up the December offerings, all of which look appropriately festive to us.

The guitars will be hitting stores over the coming months - read on for more info, and head over to Gretsch Guitars for a closer look.