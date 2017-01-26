NAMM 2017: D'Addario launches new guitar straps, cables, strings and Beatles accessories

PRESS RELEASE: D’Addario Accessories is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new strap innovation for 2017 – CinchFit, the acoustic jack lock for guitar straps.

Endpin jacks are notorious for creating hassles when applying and removing standard guitar straps, and usually require modification to the strap which results in a less-than-desirable fit. With CinchFit, players now have a fast and easy solution for attaching their strap to acoustic guitars with endpin output jacks.

The Acoustic Cinch Fit loops through the end of any instrument strap, and its magnetic security clasp makes sure it stays in place. The cinch clamping action also allows easy application and removal, utilizing the weight of the instrument to remain locked onto the endpin so the guitar is always held securely. And with no strap modification required, now you can easily attach any strap to acoustic endpin jacks.

The CinchFit Acoustic Jack Lock retails for $19.95.