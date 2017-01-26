NAMM 2017: D'Addario launches new guitar straps, cables, strings and Beatles accessories
D'Addari-woah
NAMM 2017: D'Addario always launches a bumper crop of guitar accessories come NAMM time, and this year's bunch don't disappoint.
Among the new offerings are the cunning CinchFit acoustic jack lock for guitar straps, a new Circuit Breaker cable with latching cut-off switch, plus fresh strings for bass and acoustic, as well as the triumphant return of The Beatles straps 'n' picks.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look, and hit up D'Addario for more info.
D'Addario CinchFit acoustic jack lock for guitar straps
PRESS RELEASE: D’Addario Accessories is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new strap innovation for 2017 – CinchFit, the acoustic jack lock for guitar straps.
Endpin jacks are notorious for creating hassles when applying and removing standard guitar straps, and usually require modification to the strap which results in a less-than-desirable fit. With CinchFit, players now have a fast and easy solution for attaching their strap to acoustic guitars with endpin output jacks.
The Acoustic Cinch Fit loops through the end of any instrument strap, and its magnetic security clasp makes sure it stays in place. The cinch clamping action also allows easy application and removal, utilizing the weight of the instrument to remain locked onto the endpin so the guitar is always held securely. And with no strap modification required, now you can easily attach any strap to acoustic endpin jacks.
The CinchFit Acoustic Jack Lock retails for $19.95.
D'Addario Circuit Breaker Instrument Cable with Latching Cut-Off Switch
PRESS RELEASE: D’Addario Accessories is thrilled to announce the new addition to their circuit breaker line of instrument cables with the Latching Cut-Off Switch model.
This new model features a gold-plated plug for superior signal flow and corrosion resistance, and has the same solderless plug connection as its predecessor. Its newest feature is the actuated “kill switch” that allows for noise-free instrument changes – press the switch once to mute the signal to the amplifier completely, and press again to reactivate the signal flow.
D'Addario Circuit Breaker cables utilize ultra-pure, oxygen-free copper conductors for low capacitance and pure tone. Solderless plugs ensure a solid connection, and are easy to fix on the gig with a simple cutter and screwdriver. Two layers of shielding provide 100% coverage for superior insulation and noise rejection, making this the ultimate, high-performance cable.
The Latching Cut-Off Switch Circuit Breaker Cables is available with straight and right angle plugs in a variety of lengths:
- 10ft - $44.10
- 15ft - $49.70
- 20ft - $55.20
- 30ft - $66.15
- 10ft right angle - $44.10
- 20ft right angle - $55.20
The Beatles accessories
PRESS RELEASE: The Beatles are back at D’Addario Accessories, featuring the return of top-selling Beatles-licensed guitar straps and picks.
The strap line features vegan straps (leather strap style adjuster) with designs from “Meet the Beatles,” “Yellow Submarine,” “Sgt. Pepper,” and “Revolver.” Additionally, there are four polyester straps being re-released that feature art from the “White Album” and variations of famous Beatles logos.
The pick line features two pack-out styles: a blister daisy pick pack available in all gauges and a collectable pick tin (medium gauge only). All featuring art from famous albums of the Fab Four!
The Beatles vegan straps retail for $56.10 and the polymer straps retrial for $40.85.
The Beatles pick tins retail for $13.25 and the individual packs retail for $10.55.
D'Addario NTXL Bass Extensions
PRESS RELEASE: D’Addario’s NYXL Bass premium string line is expanded to include one more sets in addition to our current offing. This new set is a 4-string set for players who prefer heavier tension on their strings. It is a 55-110 Heavy set touting all of the advantages that NYXL Bass has to offer.
- Re-engineered core-to-wrap ratios for a more balanced and versatile string
- NYXL nickel-plated wrap wire for familiar feel and accentuated harmonics
- Increased dynamic range and sustain for more sonic possibilities
- D’Addario’s proprietary NY Steel cores for increased durability and improved tuning stability
- RRP: £40.50
D'Addario EXP Phosphor Bronze string for Taylor GS Mini Acoustic Bass
PRESS RELEASE: D’Addario is proud to announce a new EXP Coated Phosphor Bronze string set developed with Taylor Guitars for their new GS Mini Acoustic Bass.
Designed in cooperation with Taylor Guitars, these strings have been engineered and constructed specifically for the GS Mini Acoustic Bass 25.5” scale length. Combined with the highest quality wrap wire materials, precision drawn and micro-coated on our advanced proprietary machinery, each EXP set maintains that familiar uncoated tone while adding up to 4 times more life. And our multifilament core material is used for optimal tension and feel, so players of the GS Mini Acoustic Bass have strings that sound and feel great.
“Working with Andy Powers and the engineers at Taylor Guitars to develop strings for this unique acoustic instrument has been a fun and exciting experience,” Clay Pipkin says, D’Addario Acoustic Engineer. “Combining their mastery of guitar building with our expertise in string making has led to the development of strings that perfectly complement their finely crafted GS Mini Acoustic Bass.”
These strings are Custom Light (.037-.090), retailing at $55.00.