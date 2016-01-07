NAMM 2016: PRS revives the CE 24 bolt-on electric guitar

NAMM 2016: Despite being one of its best-loved models, PRS discontinued the CE 24 back in 2009, but the Maryland guitar giant is bringing the bolt-on beauty back for 2016.

Pairing features from the S2 and Core-line models (and a price point to match), the CE 24 delivers a Pattern Thin bolt-on neck and a satin nitro-finished maple top on mahogany body.

Read more: PRS CE 24 Semi-Hollow

Pickup-wise, a pair of PRS 85/15 humbuckers paired with a push/pull tone control and three-way toggle offers six total sounds.

The CE 24 is available now for £1,869 in Amber, Dark Cherry Sunburst, Grey Black, McCarty Tobacco, Ruby, Trampas Green, Vintage Sunburst and Whale Blue finishes - watch this space for a review very shortly…