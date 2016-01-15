NAMM 2016: Korg unveils ultra-compact GripTune headstock tuner

NAMM 2016: It just wouldn't be NAMM without a new Korg guitar tuner or two, and as ever, the Japanese tech giant hasn't disappointed, unveiling the petite GripTune headstock tuner and a limited-edition Brushed Nickel Pitchblack pedal offering.

The GripTune is the latest in Korg's line of headstock tuners, and promises “casual yet precise” tuning, with +/- 1 cent tuning accuracy and a highly visible display screen despite its ultra-compact design.

Weighing in at just 13 grams, even the most finicky of players are unlikely to notice the GripTune on their headstock, while the screen's adjustable angle ensures ease of tuning.

As well as a simple-to-use clamp, the GripTune can attach to just about any guitar and also features an auto power-off function.

The GripTune is available from February for £14.39 – but that's not all…