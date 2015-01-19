NAMM 2015: Orange unveils new line of Crush Series combo amps

NAMM 2015: Building on the success of its Crush series of amplifiers, Orange is unveiling a new line of Crush combo amps at Winter NAMM. The Crush 12, Crush 20, Crush 20RT and Crush 35RT are primed to introduce guitarists of all levels to the signature Orange sound, while offering a genuine alternative to digital modelling.

Info from press release: Orange has opened up the same high gain, four stage preamp design to the new Crush series, capturing the Dirty channel of their iconic Rockerverb in solid state form. Combined Orange’s custom Voice Of The World speakers, the new Crush deliver gut-punching tones with highly responsive overdrive and levels of detailed saturation never before heard in a practice amplifier.

All models feature Orange’s new CabSIM circuit which faithfully emulates the muscle of an Orange 4x12" cabinet through the headphone/line output, whilst channel switching is available on 20W and 35W models. RT versions feature onboard reverb and an integrated chromatic tuner. The Crush 35RT also includes a fully buffered low-impedance effects loop and more than enough output for the rehearsal room.

With refined styling, rock-solid build quality and enormous, wide-ranging tones, the new Crush takes players back to the heady, no-nonsense days of straight ahead, "plug and play" analogue amps.

The Crush 12 (above)

New for 2015 the Crush 12 is the smallest of the full-format Crush models designed for guitarists with a no-nonsense attitude to quality analogue tone. This single channel combo features a powerful 3 band EQ and dedicated Overdrive control for tones ranging from crisp and clean through to vintage Orange grind to match the unmistakable styling. Available in orange or black basket weave vinyl.

The Crush 12’scustom 6″ Voice of the World speaker ensures the amp always remains punchy and articulate, despite its tiny dimensions. Our new CabSim-loaded headphone output means huge tones at whisper quiet volume, making this combo an ideal practice partner for players of all levels.