NAMM 2015: Line 6 releases POD HDX firmware update

NAMM 2015: Fulfilling key customer requests, Line 6 announced the upcoming release of POD HD v2.6 firmware at Winter NAMM. The free V2.6 free update ups the power of the POD HD multi-effects processor and enables customers to expand their sonic palette with new amp and effects models (sold separately), and also adds global EQ.

From press release: "This update demonstrates our commitment to the best-selling POD HD product line," said Marcus Ryle, Chief Strategy Officer at Line 6. "POD HD500X and POD HD Pro X are the most powerful guitar processors in their class, and now with POD HD v2.6 guitarists can access an even wider palette of tones."

Guitarists can expand their collection of amps and effects by purchasing three new model packs. The Metal Model Pack ($49) gives guitarists powerful models based on* modern heavy-gain amps like the Peavey 5150 and a remastered JCM800. The Vintage Model Pack ($49) features models based on* classics like the Vox AC30 Fawn and the Orange® OR80. The Bass Model Pack ($29) gives users much more flexibility when recording bass, and includes models based on* an Ampeg SVT and a GK Gallien- Kruger 800RB. Customers can also purchase the Fully Loaded Bundle ($99), which includes all three model packs at a great price.

POD HD v.2.6 firmware will be available in the first quarter of 2015 for POD HD500, HD500X, POD HD, POD HD Pro, and POD HD Pro X, and can be downloaded via the Line 6 Intelligent Updater software. Learn more about POD HD at Line 6.