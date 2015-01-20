NAMM 2015: Alvarez unveils 1965 and Grateful Dead Series guitars

NAMM 2015: Alvarez Guitars is celebrating its 50th anniversary by unveiling two new guitar models that salute the company's very first year of existence. First up is the appropriately named Alvarez 1965 Series.

From press release: The 1965 Series are made with premium North American, solid Sitka tops, beautiful Acacia back and sides, and with handcrafted Paua Abalone purfling. Available in Standard and Slope Shoulder Dreadnought, OM & Parlor, in a flawless Shadowburst finish. MSRP: $749.00. MAP $499.00.

“We want every guitarist and Alvarez enthusiast to be able to join us in this 50 year celebration,” says Chris Meikle, Head of Development at Alvarez and Senior Vice President of St. Louis Music. “Very often commemorative guitars are so expensive that they’re out of reach to the everyday player. Our goal with the 1965s was to create a line with beautiful appointments and tone, but make them as accessible as possible.”