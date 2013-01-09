NAMM 2013: Orange launches OR100

Image 1 of 3 That's two channels of fruity tone, right there Orange launches 0R100

Image 2 of 3 Here's the OR100 facing front... Orange launched OR100

Image 3 of 3 And here's a cheeky shot from behind. Orange launched OR100



NAMM 2013: Orange has revealed the first of its big announcements for NAMM 2013 in the form of the OR100, a new twin-channel amplifier.

The twin-channel beast looks to be bursting with Orange-y goodness, and is the first model of the OR range to feature two channels.

For more information, visit the official Orange website.

The new OR100 from Orange Amplification can simply be summed up in one word 'Stunning'! This top of the range guitar amp is the first OR model to feature two channels and delivers up to 100 watts of incredible Orange tone making it the crown jewel of the OR series.

Drawing on the heritage of the original and iconic 'Pics Only' launched in 1972, the new OR100 has taken the best of the original features in terms of tone, construction and design and uses today's expertise to create a guitar amp of epic proportions. Better still, the new amp utilises the very best valve technology to create a tone that is so very special!

The OR100 incorporates for the first time on an 'OR' series amp; twin channels, as well as a valve driven FX loop, foot-switchable boosts and independent EQ. The output power can be scaled between 100,70,50 and 30 watts, plus there is a choice of clean and dirty channels.

As well as being one of the most versatile and dynamic amps Orange has ever made, the OR100 delivers a classic tone that is unique to Orange; a sound that so many famous artists describe as 'the holy grail' of tones!

Specifications:

100/70/50/30w Class A/B head

2 channels

Valves: 4xECC83/12AX7, 1xECC81/12AT7, 4xEL34

Speaker Outs - 1 x 16 Ohm cabinet connected to the 16 Ohm output

1 x 8 Ohm cabinet connected to one of the 8 Ohm outputs

2 x 16 Ohm cabinets each connected to one of the 8 Ohm outputs

Size 55x27x28cm (21.65x10.63x11.02in)

Weight 23.84kg(52.139lb)

To take a look at the OR100 and all the other Orange Amps and products go to Orange Music Booth 4890 Hall C.