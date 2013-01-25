NAMM 2013: Ernie Ball unveils M-Steel strings

NAMM 2013: Ernie Ball has launched the M-Steel range of guitar strings , manufacturered from one of the world's strongest materials and designed to prevent string breakage.

The new strings are produced using Maraging Steel, which the internet tells us is really quite impressive stuff. Not only are the M-Steel strings more resistant to breakages, Ernie Ball claims they are also significantly louder, and possess a unique sound.

The new super-strings will be on the shelves by summer 2013, and will be available in Super, Regular, Hybrid, Power and Skinny Top Heavy Bottom gauges.

For more information, visit the official Ernie Ball website.