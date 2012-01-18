NAMM 2012: Martin Taylor Signature models revealed

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: With a pedigree in manufacturing Archtop, Acoustic and Hollowbody guitars spanning over 40 years, Peerless Guitars is very proud to announce at NAMM 2012 the release of two Dr Martin Taylor MBE signature models, The Maestro and The Virtuoso.

The Maestro is the higher spec model with blonde carved solid spruce top, antique sunburst carved solid maple back and solid maple sides.

Read more: Sigma BMC 1STE+

The guitar is complimented in perfect contrast with ebony fretboard, bridge, tailpiece and pickguard and sports a black Kent Armstrong floating mini-humbucker. An abalone orchid is inlaid on the 12th fret and the volume control is located under the pickguard for discreet adjustment.

With a 381mm wide, 70mm deep body and 59mm neck width makes this a stunning compact guitar and a perfect addition to the Peerless range of Jazz models.

The Virtuoso also comes with a 381mm wide, 70mm deep body and 59mm neck but is fabricated in laminated antique sunburst spruce top and laminated flame maple back and sides. The fretboard, bridge, tailpiece and pickguard come in Indian Rosewood and a gold effect floating mini-humbucker which compliments the guitar beautifully. Once again, the volume control is discreetly located under the pick- guard for an overall understated but classy look.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Peerless Guitars.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter