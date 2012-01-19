NAMM 2012: Carlsbro relaunches classic amp series

Image 1 of 2 The reissued Carlsbro 50 Top with 4 x 12 cab. Carlsbro 50 Top Image 2 of 2 Carlsbro TC15/TC112 'classic' guitar amp head and cab. Carlsbro TC15/TC112

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: The relaunch of the classic British Carlsbro guitar amplifier marque in the US at NAMM sees the American debut of the re-issued and re-engineered range of heritage tone guitar amps.

Carlsbro is among the most famous names in British guitar amplification and has been designing and manufacturing guitar tube amps since 1959, selling its early models to Jim Marshall's shop in Denmark Street, London's famous 'Tin Pan Alley'.

The famous 50 Top and TC series revives the Carlsbro tube heritage, with uncompromising build quality, hand selected components and authentic vintage tone throughout. The 50 Top head and 4 x 12 cab are available in classic red and black liveries, while the TC series comprises three classic combos and a 15 watt head and 1x12 stack.

The re-issued 50 Top is the classic Carlsbro tube head and cab of the 60s and 70s revamped and re-engineered to even higher build standards and sonic performance. The new twin channel amp head has switchable channels & two master volumes, which are footswitchable.

The valve complement of 4x 12AXT's and 2x EL84's give 50 watts of incredible power at 8Ω or 16Ω's. The preamp has a host of features including Hi and Low sensitivity inputs, 3 band EQ using Silvered Mica Capacitors, and 'Sleep Mode' automatic muting with no input present. Tough ply construction, with durable covering and metal corners are essential for road use. Jack outputs are 2 @ 8Ω and 1 @ 16Ω allowing a wide choice of cabinets.

Best of all are the new heights this amp can reach, in terms of classic tone. Already on the road with players such as Gregg Wright (who knew and loved the original 50 Top) this amp has proved to be a real delight. Using the new 50 Top on his recent UK tour the great left hook rockin' bluesman exclaimed, "Whatever you guys have done in the development of the 50 Top since I last played one, is outstanding."

As with the 50 Top, Carlsbro's British engineering team has carefully selected and pre tested all valves prior to installation; and only valves with a very high gain have been chosen to deliver the authentic Carlsbro vintage tone. Selected Celestion drivers have been used throughout and are housed in high quality plywood cabinets.

New to the range is the TC5. Carlsbro's first 5 watt, single channel combo for over 32 years, the TC5 is a pure, durable valve amplifier that produces a big sound from a small box. The TC5 specs include a clean channel with hi / lo sensitivity inputs, tone and volume controls.

The TC30 is derived directly from the highly successful TC60, delivering the same classic tone and features from a smaller 30 watt amp. Clean and Overdrive with Gain Boost channels feature Gain / Overdrive, tone and level controls, 2-band EQ.

The modern day TC60 blends the requirements of today's player with the traditional Carlsbro heritage tone. Inspired by the original classic design, this heritage design goes from strength to strength. The TC15H / TC112 stack features a head and cab respected in their own right, which together make a perfect combination.

The 15 watt head features twin 12AX7 and 6V6S valves and Clean and Overdrive with Gain Boost channels. The single 12 inch Celestion G12M loaded delivers all the punch and classic vintage tone.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Carlsbro.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter