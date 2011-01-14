NAMM 2011: Volt launches Humble 18 amp

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: UK boutique amp manufacturer Volt Amp Co (amp builders/modders and repairers for over 20 years) are delighted to announce the launch of their new hand-wired "D" (or Dumble type) 18 Watt 1x12" Combo "Humble 18"

The Humble ODV 18 is a simplified version of the ODV S's Dumble-style amplifier. It has the sweet 'bell-like' clean tones, and a harmonically rich, expressive and dynamic overdrive of the ODV S.

If you are a player that appreciates the king sized tones of Larry Carlton and Robben Ford, then we have the amp for you at affordable price



RRP £1449

